BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Godoy Cruz 2, Colon 1
|Wednesday's Match
Independiente 0, San Lorenzo 1
|Friday's Match
Tigre 2, Gimnasia 0
|Saturday's Matches
Argentinos Jrs 3, Santa Fe 1
Rosario Central 2, Belgrano 1
Temperley 2, Lanus 2
Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield
Banfield 3, Olimpo 0
Boca Juniors 1, Defensa y Justicia 2
|Sunday's Matches
San Lorenzo 0, Godoy Cruz 5
San Martin 0, Huracan 1
Atletico Tucuman 1, Newell's 1
Talleres 0, Independiente 2
Racing Club 0, River Plate 2
|Monday's Match
Arsenal 1, Patronato Parana 1