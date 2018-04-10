  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/10 11:11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tampa Bay 100 121 000—5 14 1
Chicago 100 021 000—4 9 1

Archer, Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Romo (7), Colome (9) and W.Ramos; M.Gonzalez, Infante (5), Bummer (6), Farquhar (6), Avilan (8), Soria (9) and Narvaez, Castillo. W_Archer 1-0. L_M.Gonzalez 0-2. Sv_Colome (2). HRs_Tampa Bay, Wendle (1). Chicago, Delmonico (1).

___

Detroit 000 000 000—0 2 0
Cleveland 000 020 00x—2 4 0

Liriano, Farmer (7), VerHagen (7) and McCann; Kluber, Miller (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 1-1. L_Liriano 1-1. Sv_Miller (1). HRs_Cleveland, Zimmer (1).

___

Toronto 002 000 005—7 10 1
Baltimore 001 000 000—1 9 0

Happ, D.Barnes (7), Tepera (8), Axford (9) and Martin; Bundy, Givens (8), Cortes Jr. (9) and Joseph. W_Happ 2-1. L_Bundy 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Donaldson (3), Pearce (3). Baltimore, Machado (3).

___

Seattle 000 000 000— 0 2 1
Kansas City 301 500 01x—10 13 0

Gonzales, Lawrence (3), Bradford (5), Motter (8) and Freitas; Junis, Maurer (8), Flynn (9) and Butera. W_Junis 2-0. L_Gonzales 1-1. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Atlanta 000 000 000—0 2 0
Washington 200 000 00x—2 6 0

Teheran, Moylan (7), Jackson (8) and K.Suzuki; Scherzer and Severino. W_Scherzer 2-1. L_Teheran 0-1.

___

New York 021 000 100—4 6 1
Miami 000 011 000—2 9 1

Syndergaard, Robles (7), Blevins (8), A.Ramos (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki; Urena, Tazawa (6), Barraclough (7), Despaigne (8), Guerrero (9) and Holaday. W_Syndergaard 2-0. L_Urena 0-2. Sv_Familia (5).

___

Cincinnati 102 101 000—5 11 1
Philadelphia 212 000 01x—6 6 0

Reed, Brice (4), Hughes (6), Peralta (7), Quackenbush (8) and Barnhart; Lively, Morgan (6), Rios (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Garcia 1-1. L_Quackenbush 0-1. Sv_Neris (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Barnhart (1). Philadelphia, Hoskins (2), Kingery (1), Williams (1).

___

Milwaukee 020 200 000 1—5 11 1
St. Louis 003 000 001 0—4 8 1
(10 innings)

Chacin, Jeffress (5), Hader (7), J.Barnes (8), Albers (9) and Pina; Mikolas, Lyons (7), Tuivailala (8), Holland (10), Norris (10) and Molina, Pena. W_Albers 2-0. L_Holland 0-1.