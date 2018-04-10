Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|100
|121
|000—5
|14
|1
|Chicago
|100
|021
|000—4
|9
|1
Archer, Roe (6), Alvarado (7), Romo (7), Colome (9) and W.Ramos; M.Gonzalez, Infante (5), Bummer (6), Farquhar (6), Avilan (8), Soria (9) and Narvaez, Castillo. W_Archer 1-0. L_M.Gonzalez 0-2. Sv_Colome (2). HRs_Tampa Bay, Wendle (1). Chicago, Delmonico (1).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|00x—2
|4
|0
Liriano, Farmer (7), VerHagen (7) and McCann; Kluber, Miller (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 1-1. L_Liriano 1-1. Sv_Miller (1). HRs_Cleveland, Zimmer (1).
___
|Toronto
|002
|000
|005—7
|10
|1
|Baltimore
|001
|000
|000—1
|9
|0
Happ, Barnes (7), Tepera (8), Axford (9) and Martin; Bundy, Givens (8), Cortes Jr. (9) and Joseph. W_Happ 2-1. L_Bundy 0-1. HRs_Toronto, Donaldson (3), Pearce (3). Baltimore, Machado (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
|Washington
|200
|000
|00x—2
|6
|0
Teheran, Moylan (7), Jackson (8) and Suzuki; Scherzer and Severino. W_Scherzer 2-1. L_Teheran 0-1.
___
|New York
|021
|000
|100—4
|6
|1
|Miami
|000
|011
|000—2
|9
|1
Syndergaard, Robles (7), Blevins (8), A.Ramos (8), Familia (9) and Plawecki; Urena, Tazawa (6), Barraclough (7), Despaigne (8), Guerrero (9) and Holaday. W_Syndergaard 2-0. L_Urena 0-2. Sv_Familia (5).
___
|Cincinnati
|102
|101
|000—5
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|212
|000
|01x—6
|6
|0
Reed, Brice (4), Hughes (6), Peralta (7), Quackenbush (8) and Barnhart; Lively, Morgan (6), Rios (7), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Garcia 1-1. L_Quackenbush 0-1. Sv_Neris (1). HRs_Cincinnati, Barnhart (1). Philadelphia, Hoskins (2), Kingery (1), Williams (1).