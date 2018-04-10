|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Atlanta
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Washington
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Philadelphia
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|Miami
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Chicago
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Milwaukee
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|St. Louis
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Cincinnati
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Colorado
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|San Francisco
|4
|4
|.500
|2½
|Los Angeles
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|San Diego
|2
|8
|.200
|5½
___
|Sunday's Games
Miami 6, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0
Houston 4, San Diego 1
Arizona 4, St. Louis 1
Atlanta 4, Colorado 0
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5, 12 innings
|Monday's Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 5
Washington 2, Atlanta 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 2
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh (Nova 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-1), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-0) at Washington (Strasburg 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bailey 0-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Miami (Smith 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Suter 1-1) at St. Louis (Martinez 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 10:15 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.