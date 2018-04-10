|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Hoskins Phi
|9
|28
|7
|12
|.429
|Owings Ari
|9
|26
|8
|11
|.423
|RFlaherty Atl
|9
|32
|7
|12
|.375
|Galvis SD
|10
|33
|2
|12
|.364
|Zobrist ChC
|8
|25
|2
|9
|.360
|Swanson Atl
|9
|37
|5
|13
|.351
|Eaton Was
|8
|29
|10
|10
|.345
|Harper Was
|10
|29
|11
|10
|.345
|Moran Pit
|8
|29
|5
|10
|.345
|Panik SF
|8
|32
|6
|11
|.344
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Albies, Atlanta, 3; Cespedes, New York, 3; Villanueva, San Diego, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; Thames, Milwaukee, 3; Molina, St. Louis, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 3.
|Runs Batted In
Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; Harper, Washington, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; FFreeman, Atlanta, 11; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; BAnderson, Miami, 9; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 9; 5 tied at 8.
|Pitching
; 11 tied at 2-0.