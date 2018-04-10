  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/04/10 10:43
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Hoskins Phi 9 28 7 12 .429
Owings Ari 9 26 8 11 .423
RFlaherty Atl 9 32 7 12 .375
Galvis SD 10 33 2 12 .364
Zobrist ChC 8 25 2 9 .360
Swanson Atl 9 37 5 13 .351
Eaton Was 8 29 10 10 .345
Harper Was 10 29 11 10 .345
Moran Pit 8 29 5 10 .345
Panik SF 8 32 6 11 .344
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 6; Blackmon, Colorado, 4; Albies, Atlanta, 3; Cespedes, New York, 3; Villanueva, San Diego, 3; Panik, San Francisco, 3; Thames, Milwaukee, 3; Molina, St. Louis, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 3.

Runs Batted In

Polanco, Pittsburgh, 13; Harper, Washington, 12; Franco, Philadelphia, 12; FFreeman, Atlanta, 11; Tucker, Atlanta, 9; BAnderson, Miami, 9; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 9; 5 tied at 8.

Pitching

; 11 tied at 2-0.