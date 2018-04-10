  1. Home
National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/10 10:30
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 8 1 .889
Atlanta 6 4 .600
Washington 5 5 .500
Philadelphia 3 5 .375
Miami 3 7 .300
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 7 2 .778
Chicago 5 4 .556 2
Milwaukee 5 5 .500
St. Louis 4 5 .444 3
Cincinnati 2 6 .250
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 7 2 .778
Colorado 5 5 .500
San Francisco 4 4 .500
Los Angeles 3 6 .333 4
San Diego 2 8 .200

___

Sunday's Games

Miami 6, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0

Houston 4, San Diego 1

Arizona 4, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 4, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5, 12 innings

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Washington 2, Atlanta 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 2

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Nova 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-0) at Washington (Strasburg 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bailey 0-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Miami (Smith 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Suter 1-1) at St. Louis (Martinez 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 0-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Arizona (Corbin 2-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 1-0), 10:15 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.