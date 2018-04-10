Third person in Taoyuan confirmed with measles, 373 exposed 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Three cases of the measles have been confirmed and 373 people have been exposed to the virus in Taoyuan this year, and those who suspect they have symptoms of the virus are advised "not seek treatment on their own," but rather contact the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) hotline immediately, reported UDN.

Since the end of the Tomb Sweeping Festival, the number of diagnosed cases in Taoyuan City has increased by three persons, while the number of people who came in contact while they were contagious has risen to 373, among which include six infants under the age of one who have been inoculated with immunoglobulin.

The first case of the measles in Taiwan was reported in March when a 30-year-old Japanese man contracted the disease while traveling in Thailand and flying back to Okinawa while still contagious. Two Taiwanese flight attendants who were on the plane he was traveling on then also contracted the virus.

Doctors are concerned that if the CDC does not increase its level of supervision and those who came in contact with the virus to not take the proper precautions, "the measles epidemic will expand."

Measles is highly infectious and spreads through the air and aerosolized droplets with the infection to development of rash incubation period being seven to 18 days. People typically first develop a fever, followed by rashes for about four days, and after the rashes start to appear, they eventually spread from the face to all extremities.

People are infectious about four days before and four days after the onset of rashes. Those who have been diagnosed with measles need to be isolated at home and those who come in contact with them must wear a mask at all times.

The CDC said that in the event of measles-associated symptoms including fever, rhinitis, conjunctivitis, cough and rash they are asked to immediately start wearing a mask but to "not seek treatment on their own," and instead contact the CDC hotline at 0800-033355 to request medical treatment and help prevent the spread of the disease.