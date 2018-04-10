|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Toronto
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Baltimore
|4
|6
|.400
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Cleveland
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Chicago
|3
|6
|.333
|2
|Kansas City
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Seattle
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|Oakland
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|Texas
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
___
|Sunday's Games
Seattle at Minnesota, ppd.
Baltimore 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 12 innings
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 7
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 1
Detroit 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 4, San Diego 1
Toronto 7, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 1
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Cleveland 2, Detroit 0
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Fulmer 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 0-1) at Cleveland (Tomlin 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Sanchez 0-1) at Baltimore (Cashner 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0) at Boston (Sale 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 1-0) at Texas (Perez 1-0), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 0-1) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 1-1) at Kansas City (Skoglund 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Houston at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.