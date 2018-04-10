  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/04/10 08:48
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Godoy Cruz 2, Colon 1

Wednesday's Match

Independiente 0, San Lorenzo 1

Friday's Match

Tigre 2, Gimnasia 0

Saturday's Matches

Argentinos Jrs 3, Santa Fe 1

Rosario Central 2, Belgrano 1

Temperley 2, Lanus 2

Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield

Banfield 3, Olimpo 0

Boca Juniors 1, Defensa y Justicia 2

Sunday's Matches

San Lorenzo 0, Godoy Cruz 5

San Martin 0, Huracan 1

Atletico Tucuman 1, Newell's 1

Talleres 0, Independiente 2

Racing Club 0, River Plate 2

Monday's Match

Arsenal 1, Patronato Parana 1