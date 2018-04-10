  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/10 08:48
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 22 16 2 4 40 15 50
Godoy Cruz 22 13 4 5 35 22 43
San Lorenzo 22 12 6 4 26 16 42
Talleres 22 12 5 5 28 13 41
Independiente 22 11 6 5 25 15 39
Huracan 22 10 7 5 26 19 37
Racing Club 22 10 6 6 37 25 36
Argentinos Jrs 22 11 3 8 33 26 36
Santa Fe 22 9 8 5 26 18 35
River Plate 22 9 5 8 30 26 32
Estudiantes 21 9 5 7 22 18 32
Defensa y Justicia 22 9 5 8 32 30 32
Colon 21 8 7 6 23 19 31
Rosario Central 22 8 7 7 28 29 31
Belgrano 22 7 10 5 22 23 31
Atletico Tucuman 22 7 9 6 24 21 30
Banfield 22 8 5 9 24 21 29
Patronato Parana 22 7 7 8 24 26 28
San Martin 22 7 5 10 23 30 26
Velez Sarsfield 21 6 6 9 20 27 24
Lanus 22 6 6 10 19 36 24
Gimnasia 22 6 4 12 21 35 22
Newell's 22 6 6 10 19 21 21
Tigre 22 3 10 9 18 25 19
Temperley 22 3 8 11 14 34 17
Chacarita Jrs 21 3 6 12 18 29 15
Arsenal 22 2 8 12 15 26 14
Olimpo 22 3 4 15 12 39 13
Tuesday, April 3

Godoy Cruz 2, Colon 1

Wednesday, April 4

Independiente 0, San Lorenzo 1

Friday, April 6

Tigre 2, Gimnasia 0

Saturday, April 7

Argentinos Jrs 3, Santa Fe 1

Rosario Central 2, Belgrano 1

Temperley 2, Lanus 2

Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield 1830 GMT

Banfield 3, Olimpo 0

Boca Juniors 1, Defensa y Justicia 2

Sunday, April 8

San Lorenzo 0, Godoy Cruz 5

San Martin 0, Huracan 1

Atletico Tucuman 1, Newell's 1

Talleres 0, Independiente 2

Racing Club 0, River Plate 2

Monday, April 9

Arsenal 1, Patronato Parana 1

Tuesday, April 10

Estudiantes vs. Chacarita Jrs 0015 GMT

Friday, April 13

Gimnasia vs. Atletico Tucuman 2200 GMT

Saturday, April 14

Huracan vs. Argentinos Jrs 0015 GMT

Olimpo vs. San Martin 1615 GMT

Godoy Cruz vs. Temperley 1615 GMT

Lanus vs. Banfield 1830 GMT

Belgrano vs. Arsenal 2045 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Racing Club 2300 GMT

Sunday, April 15

Santa Fe vs. Tigre 1400 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Estudiantes 1615 GMT

Chacarita Jrs vs. Colon 1830 GMT

River Plate vs. Rosario Central 2045 GMT

Independiente vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT

Monday, April 16

Newell's vs. Talleres 2200 GMT

Tuesday, April 17

Velez Sarsfield vs. San Lorenzo 0015 GMT