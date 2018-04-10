BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|22
|16
|2
|4
|40
|15
|50
|Godoy Cruz
|22
|13
|4
|5
|35
|22
|43
|San Lorenzo
|22
|12
|6
|4
|26
|16
|42
|Talleres
|22
|12
|5
|5
|28
|13
|41
|Independiente
|22
|11
|6
|5
|25
|15
|39
|Huracan
|22
|10
|7
|5
|26
|19
|37
|Racing Club
|22
|10
|6
|6
|37
|25
|36
|Argentinos Jrs
|22
|11
|3
|8
|33
|26
|36
|Santa Fe
|22
|9
|8
|5
|26
|18
|35
|River Plate
|22
|9
|5
|8
|30
|26
|32
|Estudiantes
|21
|9
|5
|7
|22
|18
|32
|Defensa y Justicia
|22
|9
|5
|8
|32
|30
|32
|Colon
|21
|8
|7
|6
|23
|19
|31
|Rosario Central
|22
|8
|7
|7
|28
|29
|31
|Belgrano
|22
|7
|10
|5
|22
|23
|31
|Atletico Tucuman
|22
|7
|9
|6
|24
|21
|30
|Banfield
|22
|8
|5
|9
|24
|21
|29
|Patronato Parana
|22
|7
|7
|8
|24
|26
|28
|San Martin
|22
|7
|5
|10
|23
|30
|26
|Velez Sarsfield
|21
|6
|6
|9
|20
|27
|24
|Lanus
|22
|6
|6
|10
|19
|36
|24
|Gimnasia
|22
|6
|4
|12
|21
|35
|22
|Newell's
|22
|6
|6
|10
|19
|21
|21
|Tigre
|22
|3
|10
|9
|18
|25
|19
|Temperley
|22
|3
|8
|11
|14
|34
|17
|Chacarita Jrs
|21
|3
|6
|12
|18
|29
|15
|Arsenal
|22
|2
|8
|12
|15
|26
|14
|Olimpo
|22
|3
|4
|15
|12
|39
|13
|Tuesday, April 3
Godoy Cruz 2, Colon 1
|Wednesday, April 4
Independiente 0, San Lorenzo 1
|Friday, April 6
Tigre 2, Gimnasia 0
|Saturday, April 7
Argentinos Jrs 3, Santa Fe 1
Rosario Central 2, Belgrano 1
Temperley 2, Lanus 2
Colon vs. Velez Sarsfield 1830 GMT
Banfield 3, Olimpo 0
Boca Juniors 1, Defensa y Justicia 2
|Sunday, April 8
San Lorenzo 0, Godoy Cruz 5
San Martin 0, Huracan 1
Atletico Tucuman 1, Newell's 1
Talleres 0, Independiente 2
Racing Club 0, River Plate 2
|Monday, April 9
Arsenal 1, Patronato Parana 1
|Tuesday, April 10
Estudiantes vs. Chacarita Jrs 0015 GMT
|Friday, April 13
Gimnasia vs. Atletico Tucuman 2200 GMT
|Saturday, April 14
Huracan vs. Argentinos Jrs 0015 GMT
Olimpo vs. San Martin 1615 GMT
Godoy Cruz vs. Temperley 1615 GMT
Lanus vs. Banfield 1830 GMT
Belgrano vs. Arsenal 2045 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Racing Club 2300 GMT
|Sunday, April 15
Santa Fe vs. Tigre 1400 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Estudiantes 1615 GMT
Chacarita Jrs vs. Colon 1830 GMT
River Plate vs. Rosario Central 2045 GMT
Independiente vs. Boca Juniors 2300 GMT
|Monday, April 16
Newell's vs. Talleres 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, April 17
Velez Sarsfield vs. San Lorenzo 0015 GMT