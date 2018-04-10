Abortion objectors may get a pass on health law penalty

WASHINGTON (AP) — Object to abortion? You may be able to get an exemption from the Affordable Care Act tax penalty for people don't have health insurance.

Expanded exemptions are part of a package of changes issued Monday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Last year's GOP tax bill repealed the ACA's unpopular requirement to carry health insurance or risk IRS fines — but that repeal doesn't happen until next year.

Officials say expanded hardship exemptions will go into effect immediately. People who object to abortion can get an exemption if all available health plans in their area cover the procedure.

There's also an exemption for people living in communities that only have one participating ACA insurer — about half of U.S. counties.