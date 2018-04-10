New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|120.55
|Up
|1.15
|May
|117.85
|119.45
|117.70
|118.65
|Up
|1.20
|Jul
|122.55
|Up
|1.15
|Jul
|119.80
|121.35
|119.60
|120.55
|Up
|1.15
|Sep
|121.90
|123.30
|121.65
|122.55
|Up
|1.15
|Dec
|125.05
|126.65
|125.05
|125.90
|Up
|1.10
|Mar
|128.75
|130.15
|128.65
|129.40
|Up
|1.05
|May
|131.10
|132.45
|131.05
|131.80
|Up
|1.05
|Jul
|133.35
|134.05
|133.35
|134.00
|Up
|1.00
|Sep
|136.25
|136.30
|135.40
|135.90
|Up
|.95
|Dec
|138.80
|139.25
|138.25
|138.70
|Up
|.90
|Mar
|141.85
|142.00
|141.05
|141.50
|Up
|.90
|May
|143.65
|144.15
|143.35
|143.35
|Up
|.90
|Jul
|145.85
|145.85
|145.15
|145.15
|Up
|.95
|Sep
|147.50
|147.50
|146.85
|146.85
|Up
|.95
|Dec
|149.90
|149.90
|149.45
|149.45
|Up
|.95
|Mar
|151.05
|Up
|.95