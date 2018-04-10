BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2553 Up 55 May 2455 2522 2417 2502 Up 49 Jul 2579 Up 60 Jul 2502 2571 2474 2553 Up 55 Sep 2523 2592 2496 2579 Up 60 Dec 2528 2599 2504 2587 Up 62 Mar 2510 2590 2499 2579 Up 62 May 2504 2591 2504 2581 Up 59 Jul 2512 2593 2512 2584 Up 55 Sep 2523 2595 2518 2588 Up 52 Dec 2565 2601 2564 2591 Up 49 Mar 2609 Up 49