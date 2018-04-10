  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/10 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2553 Up 55
May 2455 2522 2417 2502 Up 49
Jul 2579 Up 60
Jul 2502 2571 2474 2553 Up 55
Sep 2523 2592 2496 2579 Up 60
Dec 2528 2599 2504 2587 Up 62
Mar 2510 2590 2499 2579 Up 62
May 2504 2591 2504 2581 Up 59
Jul 2512 2593 2512 2584 Up 55
Sep 2523 2595 2518 2588 Up 52
Dec 2565 2601 2564 2591 Up 49
Mar 2609 Up 49