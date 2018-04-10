Blashill to coach US at world championships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jeff Blashill will return as United States coach for the upcoming IIHF World Hockey Championship in Denmark.

Blashill coached the U.S. at the world championships last year. USA Hockey announced Monday the Detroit Red Wings coach would be back with Dan Bylsma, Don Granato and Seth Appert as his assistants.

General manager Bill Zito said Blashill did an excellent job as U.S. coach last year in his international coaching debut. The U.S. could have an even stronger roster this year with the likes of Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt on the roster and the possibility of adding players such as Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin, Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk.

Blashill has coached the Detroit Red Wings for the past three seasons.