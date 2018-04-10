The Latest: Arizona governor sees off troops going to border

PHOENIX (AP) — The Latest on the deployment of Arizona National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's office says that the deployment of 225 members of the state National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border to support President Donald Trump's deployment to fight illegal immigration will be paid for by the U.S. government

Ducey spoke Monday as he saw off guard members at the Papago Park Military Reservation in Phoenix.

His office says guard members will provide air, reconnaissance, operational and logistical support to border patrol agents.

They will also help with construction of border infrastructure to free up federal agents' time so they can concentrate on border enforcement.

Arizona officials say guard personnel will be placed on initial 31-day orders and serve in the Tucson and Yuma Customs and Border Protection sectors.

10:30 a.m.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says 225 members of the state's National Guard are heading to the U.S.-Mexico border to support President Donald Trump's call for troops to fight drug trafficking and illegal immigration.

The Republican Ducey in a tweet Monday said more of the state's Guard members will be deployed on Tuesday.

No details were immediately announced on what the Arizona troops would do at the border. Trump said last week he wants to send 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members to the border.

Texas has also said it will send National Guard members to the border. Trump has said he wants to use the military at the border until progress is made on his proposed border wall, which has mostly stalled in Congress.