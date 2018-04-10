NY to spend $6M per year on computer training for teachers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is making a $6 million investment in what is being called the nation's largest commitment to computer science education.

The money is part of a five-year, $30 million program to boost computer science education at all levels of public schooling. It was included in a state budget deal approved by lawmakers last month.

On Monday, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo hailed the funding as a way to help ensure the state's school children receive the education they need to compete for tomorrow's jobs.

The money will pay for training computer science teachers, with the first grants going to elementary and middle schools as well as districts with the greatest need.