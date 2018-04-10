Arizona sends 225 troops to Mexico border, more heading soon

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2007 file photo, a National Guard unit patrols the Arizona-Mexico border in Sasabe, Ariz. On Friday, April 6, 2018, Ar
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says 225 members of the state's National Guard are heading to the U.S.-Mexico to support President Donald Trump's call for troops to fight drug trafficking and illegal immigration.
The Republican Ducey in a tweet Monday said more of the state's Guard members will be deployed on Tuesday.
No details were immediately announced on what the Arizona troops would do at the border.
Trump said last week he wants to send 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members to the border.
Texas has also said it will send National Guard members to the border.
Trump's has said he wants to use the military at the border until progress is made on his proposed border wall, which has mostly stalled in Congress.