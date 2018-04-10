2 Rangers assistants follow Alain Vigneault out the door

GREENBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — After firing coach Alain Vigneault, the New York Rangers have also dismissed two of his top assistants.

Rangers general manager Jeff Gorton said Monday that associate coach Scott Arniel and Darryl Williams were let go the previous day. Gorton said Lindy Ruff is still on staff and intends to speak with him before deciding on his future.

Gorton said the decision to fire Vigneault was made in the last week of the season. The announcement came Saturday night, hours after a 5-0 loss at Philadelphia in the season finale.

The Rangers went 226-147-37 in five years under Vigneault. They made the playoffs four times, reaching the Stanley Cup Final in his initial season in 2014. This season, they finished last in the Metropolitan Division, missing the postseason for the first time since 2010.