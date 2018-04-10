The Latest: Trump expects NKorea meeting in May or June

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he expects to meet with North Korea on its nuclear program in May or June.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House Monday, said, "Hopefully we'll be able to make a deal on the de-nuking."

North Korea's government has communicated with the United States to say that leader Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss his nuclear weapons program, increasing the likelihood that the unprecedented summit will actually occur.

Trump said Monday that "Hopefully it will be a relationship that's much different than it has been for many, many years." He added that previous presidents should have held such talks.

The confirmation from Pyongyang directly has created more confidence within Trump's administration about the wisdom of holding such a meeting.

__

12:18 a.m.

North Korea's government has communicated with the United States to say that leader Kim Jong Un is ready to discuss his nuclear weapons program with President Donald Trump, officials said Sunday, increasing the likelihood that the unprecedented summit will actually occur.

The confirmation from Pyongyang directly, rather than from third countries like South Korea, has created more confidence within Trump's administration about the wisdom of holding such a meeting, as U.S. officials make secretive preparations. The Trump administration has long said that if the North Koreans weren't ready to discuss giving up their nuclear program, there was no reason for the two countries to hold negotiations.

Trump took his own administration and other countries by surprise last month when he accepted an unusual offer from Kim to hold a meeting.