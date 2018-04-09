The Latest: Andrew Young, Chris Tucker attend King service

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on a church service and march in Atlanta marking the 50th anniversary of the funeral of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (all times local):

11 a.m.

Former U.S. Ambassador Andrew Young and comedian Chris Tucker are among a crowd filling pews at an Atlanta church to mark the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s funeral.

The service Monday is being held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King used to preach. The service will be followed by a March for Humanity to the Georgia state Capitol in downtown Atlanta. The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Change said it expects hundreds to participate.

The events follow a host of tributes across the U.S. last week to remember the 50th anniversary of King's assassination. The civil rights leader was fatally shot in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968.

Two funeral services for King were held in Atlanta five days later on April 9, 1968.

___

9:15 a.m.

A march from the Atlanta church where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. once preached is planned to mark the 50th anniversary of King's funeral.

Organizers say they expect hundreds of people to participate in the March for Humanity.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change says the march will begin at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church and continue to Liberty Plaza on the State Capitol grounds. It will end with a tribute to King's legacy.

Funeral services for King were held in Atlanta on April 9, 1968, after the civil rights leader was killed in Memphis on April 4, 1968.