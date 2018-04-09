Newsmax hires former Fox executive to run TV operations

NEW YORK (AP) — Newsmax has hired a former Fox News Channel executive to run its television operation, a sign that the media company is looking to become more competitive with the network that is the overwhelming favorite of conservative viewers.

Michael Clemente, appointed CEO of NewsmaxTV on Monday, once ran Fox's news operation before losing a power struggle and leaving in 2016. Previously, he worked for 27 years at ABC News.

Chris Ruddy, who runs Newsmax Media, says the company has worked on building distribution for its television outlet and now wants to concentrate on programming.

For the first time this past weekend, Newsmax aired a special "No Spin News" commentary program from former Fox star Bill O'Reilly. But Ruddy said there are currently no discussions about making it a permanent show.