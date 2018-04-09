British PM lashes out at Syria, backers, including Russia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May says the Syrian regime "and its backers, including Russia, must be held to account" if the government is found to be responsible for a suspected poison gas attack in the country.

May says those who back "the brutal actions by (Syrian President Bashar) Assad and his regime ... they need to look very carefully at the position they have taken."

She calls Saturday's suspected attack on the besieged town of Douma "a reprehensible attack," adding Britain is in talks with its allies about "what action is necessary."

After meeting with her Danish counterpart Lars Loekke Rasmussen during a visit to Copenhagen, May said: "it is a brutal regime that is attacking its own people and we are very clear that it must be held to account."