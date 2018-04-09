|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|32
|27
|3
|2
|90
|24
|84
|Man United
|32
|22
|5
|5
|63
|25
|71
|Liverpool
|33
|19
|10
|4
|75
|35
|67
|Tottenham
|32
|20
|7
|5
|64
|27
|67
|Chelsea
|32
|17
|6
|9
|54
|31
|57
|Arsenal
|32
|16
|6
|10
|61
|43
|54
|Burnley
|32
|13
|10
|9
|31
|28
|49
|Leicester
|32
|11
|10
|11
|48
|45
|43
|Everton
|33
|11
|8
|14
|38
|53
|41
|Newcastle
|32
|10
|8
|14
|33
|41
|38
|Bournemouth
|33
|9
|11
|13
|41
|53
|38
|Watford
|33
|10
|7
|16
|42
|59
|37
|Brighton
|32
|8
|11
|13
|29
|43
|35
|West Ham
|32
|8
|10
|14
|40
|58
|34
|Swansea
|32
|8
|8
|16
|26
|45
|32
|Huddersfield
|33
|8
|8
|17
|26
|54
|32
|Crystal Palace
|33
|7
|10
|16
|33
|52
|31
|Southampton
|32
|5
|13
|14
|31
|50
|28
|Stoke
|33
|6
|9
|18
|30
|63
|27
|West Brom
|33
|3
|12
|18
|26
|52
|21
|Saturday, April 7
Everton 0, Liverpool 0
Bournemouth 2, Crystal Palace 2
Brighton 1, Huddersfield 1
Stoke 1, Tottenham 2
Leicester 1, Newcastle 2
West Brom 1, Swansea 1
Watford 1, Burnley 2
Man City 2, Man United 3
|Sunday, April 8
Arsenal 3, Southampton 2
Chelsea 1, West Ham 1
|Saturday, April 14
Southampton vs. Chelsea 1130 GMT
Swansea vs. Everton 1400 GMT
Burnley vs. Leicester 1400 GMT
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Watford 1400 GMT
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth 1630 GMT
Tottenham vs. Man City 1845 GMT
|Sunday, April 15
Newcastle vs. Arsenal 1230 GMT
Man United vs. West Brom 1500 GMT
|Monday, April 16
West Ham vs. Stoke 1900 GMT
|Tuesday, April 17
Brighton vs. Tottenham 1845 GMT
|Wednesday, April 18
Bournemouth vs. Man United 1845 GMT
|Thursday, April 19
Leicester vs. Southampton 1845 GMT
Burnley vs. Chelsea 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|41
|27
|8
|6
|74
|36
|89
|Cardiff
|40
|24
|8
|8
|62
|34
|80
|Fulham
|41
|22
|12
|7
|71
|41
|78
|Aston Villa
|41
|21
|10
|10
|65
|40
|73
|Derby
|40
|18
|14
|8
|60
|38
|68
|Middlesbrough
|41
|19
|9
|13
|58
|39
|66
|Millwall
|41
|17
|14
|10
|52
|39
|65
|Bristol City
|41
|16
|14
|11
|56
|47
|62
|Sheffield United
|41
|18
|8
|15
|55
|48
|62
|Brentford
|41
|16
|13
|12
|57
|47
|61
|Preston
|41
|15
|15
|11
|49
|43
|60
|Norwich
|41
|14
|13
|14
|45
|51
|55
|Leeds
|41
|15
|9
|17
|53
|57
|54
|Ipswich
|41
|15
|8
|18
|49
|52
|53
|QPR
|41
|13
|11
|17
|49
|61
|50
|Sheffield Wednesday
|41
|11
|14
|16
|48
|55
|47
|Nottingham Forest
|40
|13
|7
|20
|43
|58
|46
|Hull
|41
|10
|14
|17
|59
|61
|44
|Reading
|41
|10
|12
|19
|46
|60
|42
|Birmingham
|41
|11
|7
|23
|31
|58
|40
|Bolton
|41
|9
|12
|20
|34
|62
|39
|Barnsley
|40
|8
|13
|19
|42
|60
|37
|Sunderland
|41
|6
|14
|21
|44
|73
|32
|Burton Albion
|41
|7
|11
|23
|30
|72
|32
|Tuesday, April 3
Fulham 2, Leeds 0
Wolverhampton 2, Hull 2
Aston Villa 3, Reading 0
Bolton 0, Birmingham 1
|Friday, April 6
Cardiff 0, Wolverhampton 1
|Saturday, April 7
Barnsley 3, Sheffield United 2
Norwich 3, Aston Villa 1
Leeds 1, Sunderland 1
Middlesbrough 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Hull 4, QPR 0
Millwall 2, Bristol City 0
Brentford 1, Ipswich 0
Derby 3, Bolton 0
Birmingham 1, Burton Albion 1
Reading 1, Preston 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Fulham 1
|Tuesday, April 10
Aston Villa vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford 1845 GMT
Preston vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Sunderland vs. Norwich 1845 GMT
Bristol City vs. Birmingham 1845 GMT
QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT
Ipswich vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT
Fulham vs. Reading 1845 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Hull 1845 GMT
Bolton vs. Millwall 1900 GMT
|Wednesday, April 11
Wolverhampton vs. Derby 1845 GMT
|Friday, April 13
Aston Villa vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
|Saturday, April 14
Sheffield United vs. Millwall 1200 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Derby 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Preston 1400 GMT
Hull vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
Norwich vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Reading vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
Fulham vs. Brentford 1630 GMT
|Sunday, April 15
Wolverhampton vs. Birmingham 1100 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Blackburn
|40
|25
|10
|5
|75
|36
|85
|Wigan
|39
|25
|8
|6
|77
|26
|83
|Shrewsbury
|40
|24
|9
|7
|55
|33
|81
|Rotherham
|41
|21
|6
|14
|68
|51
|69
|Plymouth
|40
|18
|9
|13
|53
|48
|63
|Charlton
|40
|17
|11
|12
|54
|48
|62
|Portsmouth
|41
|19
|5
|17
|54
|51
|62
|Peterborough
|41
|16
|13
|12
|64
|51
|61
|Scunthorpe
|41
|15
|16
|10
|58
|49
|61
|Bristol Rovers
|41
|16
|7
|18
|57
|61
|55
|Southend
|41
|14
|11
|16
|49
|60
|53
|Bradford
|39
|16
|5
|18
|49
|61
|53
|Fleetwood Town
|41
|14
|9
|18
|55
|60
|51
|Doncaster
|39
|12
|14
|13
|47
|45
|50
|Blackpool
|41
|12
|14
|15
|51
|52
|50
|Gillingham
|40
|12
|14
|14
|43
|47
|50
|Oxford United
|40
|12
|11
|17
|55
|61
|47
|Walsall
|40
|12
|11
|17
|48
|58
|47
|Oldham
|39
|11
|11
|17
|52
|66
|44
|AFC Wimbledon
|40
|11
|10
|19
|38
|51
|43
|Rochdale
|39
|9
|15
|15
|43
|49
|42
|Milton Keynes Dons
|41
|10
|12
|19
|41
|59
|42
|Northampton
|41
|10
|10
|21
|36
|69
|40
|Bury
|41
|7
|9
|25
|32
|62
|30
|Tuesday, April 3
Bury 0, Rochdale 2
|Saturday, April 7
Plymouth 2, Peterborough 1
Oxford United 0, Oldham 0
AFC Wimbledon 1, Scunthorpe 1
Blackburn 1, Southend 0
Rochdale 3, Portsmouth 3
Walsall 1, Bury 0
Blackpool 5, Bradford 0
Wigan 5, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Bristol Rovers 1, Charlton 1
Rotherham 3, Fleetwood Town 2
Gillingham 0, Doncaster 0
|Tuesday, April 10
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT
Gillingham vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT
Rochdale vs. Wigan 1845 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton 1845 GMT
Blackpool vs. Northampton 1845 GMT
|Wednesday, April 11
Oldham vs. Walsall 1845 GMT
|Thursday, April 12
Bradford vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT
|Saturday, April 14
Bristol Rovers vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Wigan vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, April 17
Rochdale vs. Oldham 1845 GMT
Wigan vs. Oxford United 1845 GMT
Doncaster vs. Bury 1845 GMT
Gillingham vs. Rotherham 1845 GMT
Bradford vs. Portsmouth 1845 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Charlton 1845 GMT
|Thursday, April 19
Blackburn vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|40
|26
|5
|9
|67
|40
|83
|Luton Town
|42
|23
|11
|8
|87
|43
|80
|Wycombe
|41
|21
|11
|9
|75
|55
|74
|Exeter
|41
|22
|6
|13
|57
|47
|72
|Notts County
|42
|19
|13
|10
|63
|44
|70
|Lincoln City
|40
|18
|13
|9
|57
|42
|67
|Coventry
|41
|19
|8
|14
|51
|40
|65
|Mansfield Town
|41
|16
|15
|10
|60
|47
|63
|Swindon
|41
|19
|6
|16
|61
|60
|63
|Carlisle
|42
|16
|13
|13
|57
|50
|61
|Colchester
|42
|16
|13
|13
|51
|46
|61
|Crawley Town
|42
|16
|9
|17
|53
|59
|57
|Newport County
|40
|13
|15
|12
|49
|51
|54
|Cambridge United
|41
|14
|12
|15
|44
|55
|54
|Cheltenham
|42
|13
|12
|17
|62
|60
|51
|Stevenage
|41
|13
|12
|16
|55
|57
|51
|Crewe
|42
|14
|5
|23
|56
|70
|47
|Yeovil
|39
|12
|9
|18
|53
|62
|45
|Port Vale
|42
|10
|13
|19
|46
|59
|43
|Morecambe
|40
|9
|15
|16
|38
|51
|42
|Grimsby Town
|42
|10
|11
|21
|34
|63
|41
|Forest Green
|41
|11
|7
|23
|48
|70
|40
|Barnet
|42
|9
|9
|24
|38
|63
|36
|Chesterfield
|39
|9
|7
|23
|41
|69
|34
|Saturday, April 7
Swindon 0, Carlisle 0
Newport County 0, Stevenage 1
Notts County 2, Coventry 1
Colchester 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Cheltenham 3, Morecambe 0
Port Vale 1, Crawley Town 2
Barnet 1, Forest Green 0
Mansfield Town 3, Crewe 4
Grimsby Town 1, Chesterfield 0
Yeovil 0, Luton Town 3
Cambridge United 2, Exeter 3
|Tuesday, April 10
Swindon vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT
Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT
Morecambe vs. Chesterfield 1845 GMT
|Saturday, April 14
Chesterfield vs. Mansfield Town 1200 GMT
Newport County vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Barnet 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Exeter 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Crewe 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, April 17
Exeter vs. Chesterfield 1845 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Wycombe 1845 GMT