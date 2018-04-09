BC-COM--Medal Standings

%ednotes(Eds: Silver and bronze not awarded in some Paralympic events<%)
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Gold Coast, Australia
|After Medal Events Monday
|G
|S
|B
|Total
|Australia
|39
|33
|34
|106
|England
|22
|25
|16
|63
|India
|10
|4
|5
|19
|New Zealand
|8
|9
|6
|23
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|Scotland
|6
|8
|11
|25
|Wales
|6
|4
|6
|16
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Trinidad and Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|Nigeria
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Kenya
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1