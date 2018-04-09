  1. Home
BC-COM--Medal Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/04/09 21:27
BC-COM--Medal Standings,0182 Commonwealth Games Medal Standings

%ednotes(Eds: Silver and bronze not awarded in some Paralympic events<%)

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Gold Coast, Australia
After Medal Events Monday
G S B Total
Australia 39 33 34 106
England 22 25 16 63
India 10 4 5 19
New Zealand 8 9 6 23
South Africa 8 5 5 18
Canada 7 17 13 37
Scotland 6 8 11 25
Wales 6 4 6 16
Cyprus 4 0 2 6
Samoa 2 2 0 4
Malaysia 2 1 2 5
Uganda 2 0 1 3
Papua New Guinea 1 2 0 3
Singapore 1 1 1 3
Trinidad and Tobago 1 1 0 2
Fiji 1 0 1 2
Northern Ireland 1 0 1 2
Bermuda 1 0 0 1
Jamaica 0 2 2 4
Nigeria 0 2 0 2
Kenya 0 1 2 3
Sri Lanka 0 1 2 3
Bangladesh 0 1 0 1
Nauru 0 1 0 1
Mauritius 0 1 0 1
Norfolk Island 0 0 1 1
Pakistan 0 0 1 1
Solomon Islands 0 0 1 1
Vanuatu 0 0 1 1
Cameroon 0 0 1 1
Cook Islands 0 0 1 1
Malta 0 0 1 1