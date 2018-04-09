Forty hotels in Taiwan’s southwestern city of Tainan to offer free second night stay in May

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The city government of Tainan, an old city located in southwestern Taiwan, has teamed up with 40 hotel operators in the city to offer a “free second night stay” to tourists who visit the city during weekdays in May, the Tourism Bureau of Tainan City Government announced in a press conference on Monday.



City Tourism Bureau Director Wang Shih-ssu (王時思) said that when the city government launched the “visit Tainan on weekdays in May and get second night stay for free” program in 2017, 23 hotels in the city participated, and the activity attracted 1,000 pairs, or about 2,000 visitors, to take advantage of the offer. Wang said she expected the number of visitors taking up the offer to double this May.

Besides the free second night stay, visitors who take advantage of the offer will have a chance of winning prizes ranging from Tainan-Osaka and Tainan-Hong Kong flight tickets to gifts and discount coupons by registering invoices issued by the 40 hotels online.

Silks Place Tainan said the hotel’s sales grew 10% in May last year as a result of participating in the program, and therefore it decided to pitch in this year.

For detailed information of the 40 hotels, please visit the hotel introduction (Chinese).