Torres says he will leave Atletico at the end of the season

MADRID (AP) — Fernando Torres says he will leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old Torres says it "wasn't an easy decision" but he felt it was time to make way for other players at the club.

The striker says he still wants to keep playing but needed a change because he wasn't getting many chances under coach Diego Simeone.

Torres did not give any details about his future.

Torres is in his second stint with Atletico after thriving with the club from 2001-07. He then played for Liverpool and Chelsea, where he won Champions League and Europa League titles. He returned to Atletico in 2015 after a brief stint with AC Milan.

With the Spanish national team, Torres won one World Cup and two European Championships.