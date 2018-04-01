As US-China trade war set to escalate, Taiwan dodges the first bullet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After Trump’s abrupt announcement that he would seek to increase proposed tariffs on US$100 billion worth of Chines goods late last week, the trade conflict between China and the United states appears set to escalate in the coming days and weeks.



With markets on edge, and speculation about possible fallout running rampant, China on Friday intimated that it was “not afraid” of a trade war and had prepared an array of “comprehensive countermeasures,” in the event that Trump makes good on his proposed US$100 billion tariff threat. Then on Monday, April 9, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said that under current conditions negotiating with the U.S. is “impossible.”



AFP quoted Geng as saying "Up to now, Chinese and US officials have not held any negotiations on the trade dispute…Under the current conditions, it is impossible for the two sides to have any negotiations on this issue."



Geng was responding to questions concerning the seemingly positive statement from Trump on Sunday, asserting that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping were still good friends, and that he expected China to come to the negotiating table because “it is the right thing to do.”







Given Geng’s statements, it does not appear that any serious negotiations are in the works at the present time. Further, President Trump received an itemized list on April 6 from the U.S. Trade Representative office, of products that are ready to have tariffs applied, presumably equal to the originally proposed US$60 billion.



Trump is very likely to sign a new order in the coming days in accordance with the list of proposed tariffs he already has on hand, since it appears the threat of increased tariffs has not brought China to the negotiating table.

While many in the U.S. are warning Trump against raising the stakes in the trade war with China, there are others who are calling on his administration to take even more drastic measures, claiming tariffs will be ineffective in curbing China’s abuse of its trading partners, and its disregard for international law on intellectual property.

The Information Technology Industry Council (ITIC), a trade association representing the interests of various tech companies, appealed to the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on April 9, to go beyond tariffs, and to begin assembling an international coalition of partner nations to challenge China at the World Trade Organization “and beyond.”

Speaking on China’s unfair trade practices, ITIC President Dean Garfield is quoted by Reuters as saying that “China has promised open and fair trade, but has instead promulgated rules, regulations, and practices aimed at encumbering non-Chinese companies,” and in order to negotiate a “balanced, fair, and reciprocal trade relationship” that the United States should lead a coalition of nations to apply pressure multilaterally.

Meanwhile in Taiwan, CNA reports that the Ministry of Finance (MOF) was originally worried that electronic communications devices like smart phones and tablets, with components originating in China might be affected by the next round of tariffs, which would have been a blow to some Taiwanese companies. However, these items have not been included in the current tariff list, which has brought some measure of relief.

However, the Director of the MOF Department of Statistics, Cai Meina (蔡美娜), notes that with the trade war ramping up, and tariffs likely to go into effect in April, any real impact on Taiwan’s economy may not be felt, evidenced, or properly analyzed until the end of May at the earliest.

While tensions are already high, and some analysts are suggesting that markets are already experiencing “peak fear” in regards to the US-China trade war, it looks as though tensions may yet rise to new heights very soon.