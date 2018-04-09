Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 9, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;WSW;14;80%;69%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;High clouds;33;23;Sunny and less humid;34;24;N;11;39%;2%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;22;12;A shower or t-storm;18;11;NNW;15;78%;82%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;19;9;A shower in the a.m.;14;11;S;9;56%;67%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;17;12;Afternoon showers;19;10;WSW;14;74%;75%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;9;2;Partly sunny;10;3;E;11;54%;4%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;24;9;Sunny, not as warm;20;8;ESE;12;33%;1%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;6;0;An afternoon shower;5;-3;WNW;21;63%;55%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;Warm with sunshine;34;24;NE;17;53%;2%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, nice;23;9;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;S;9;55%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;20;18;Very windy;21;10;WSW;41;72%;88%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with some sun;33;18;A p.m. t-storm;31;17;NNE;14;45%;82%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;A morning shower;33;24;W;8;69%;63%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;32;19;Sunshine, pleasant;33;20;ESE;9;44%;5%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Lots of sun, nice;34;24;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;SSW;10;52%;27%;12

Barcelona, Spain;A p.m. shower or two;17;10;Spotty showers;16;10;SSE;20;59%;88%;4

Beijing, China;Rather cloudy;20;7;Partly sunny;24;8;NNW;23;27%;1%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;24;12;Warm with some sun;23;11;S;9;52%;8%;6

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warm;22;11;Clouds and sun, warm;23;12;ESE;14;62%;33%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;18;10;Afternoon showers;18;10;WNW;6;82%;79%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;17;A t-storm in spots;25;17;E;16;69%;70%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;24;11;Spotty showers;18;9;SSE;23;63%;62%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Not as warm;18;11;Mostly cloudy;15;9;SSE;14;69%;31%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny, nice and warm;22;7;Partly sunny;24;9;WSW;6;63%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;23;11;Spotty showers;19;9;SSE;12;63%;61%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, humid;26;23;Partly sunny;30;24;NNE;15;66%;29%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;31;18;A t-storm in spots;30;18;SW;7;47%;74%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;19;8;Partial sunshine;19;14;SSW;21;69%;60%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;27;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;NE;12;37%;1%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun, pleasant;22;15;Plenty of sunshine;22;13;SE;32;68%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny;27;19;E;6;67%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Sunshine and nice;34;27;Sunshine and nice;34;27;ESE;12;66%;6%;12

Chicago, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;4;-1;Clouds and sun;8;4;SW;11;52%;23%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;SSE;9;76%;66%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;13;6;Clouds and sun;11;4;E;22;73%;44%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;24;19;Mostly sunny;25;19;N;18;74%;2%;12

Dallas, United States;Pleasant and warmer;19;8;Sunny and pleasant;21;10;SE;12;43%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;30;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;S;12;84%;87%;6

Delhi, India;A shower or two;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;23;SE;16;51%;58%;10

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;12;1;Partly sunny, warmer;22;9;WSW;11;28%;2%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;S;9;64%;78%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;35;23;An afternoon shower;32;23;ESE;7;66%;64%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;11;7;Spotty showers;9;7;NE;36;92%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with showers;13;10;An afternoon shower;17;7;NE;10;48%;66%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A p.m. shower or two;17;11;Rain;16;12;WNW;34;78%;89%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;26;20;Clouds and sun;28;23;SE;15;71%;60%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Not as warm;24;15;Partly sunny;26;16;E;8;65%;55%;9

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny;32;20;NNE;11;56%;32%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A passing shower;14;-1;Periods of sun;6;-4;NNE;18;59%;0%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;36;27;A t-storm in spots;34;27;SE;12;59%;50%;11

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;25;20;Lots of sun, nice;27;22;ESE;12;70%;21%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;26;23;A stray shower;27;23;NE;26;65%;72%;6

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;34;22;Hazy sun;36;22;SE;9;33%;27%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;27;17;Showers and t-storms;26;17;N;16;74%;84%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;15;9;Partly sunny, mild;19;10;NE;8;74%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;E;9;66%;65%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;35;25;Sunshine, pleasant;32;23;N;19;49%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Becoming cloudy;23;14;A p.m. t-shower;23;13;SSW;14;76%;70%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;A t-storm in spots;20;10;Mostly sunny, nice;22;5;NNW;10;38%;27%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;35;25;Partly sunny and hot;38;25;NNW;9;46%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;A t-storm in spots;24;14;S;8;77%;77%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;38;22;Plenty of sunshine;38;23;NNW;21;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mild with sunshine;20;7;Partly sunny;21;7;SSE;11;53%;3%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;32;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;E;15;58%;43%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Couple of t-storms;29;23;Showers and t-storms;31;23;WSW;11;72%;71%;5

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;35;24;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;S;13;66%;74%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;35;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;7;69%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;15;0;Partly sunny, mild;17;1;ENE;14;38%;2%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;SSW;12;72%;58%;5

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;24;19;Partly sunny;24;19;S;13;71%;36%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;14;10;Breezy with rain;13;10;WNW;24;78%;88%;2

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;12;9;Spotty showers;15;7;ENE;14;79%;71%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;32;17;Partly sunny, warm;29;15;SSE;8;36%;3%;8

Luanda, Angola;Some sun, pleasant;31;26;Showers and t-storms;29;25;WSW;10;80%;93%;2

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;9;6;Chilly with rain;9;4;WNW;20;77%;89%;2

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;SSE;8;66%;73%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;NE;8;80%;77%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;E;15;58%;57%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;24;14;A shower in the a.m.;27;17;NNW;17;46%;56%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;27;13;Partly sunny;25;12;N;10;36%;99%;13

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;31;23;Warm with some sun;31;23;WSW;14;66%;44%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;20;9;Periods of sun, warm;20;6;NNE;9;67%;36%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds, nice;32;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SE;11;70%;72%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;25;21;High clouds;29;22;N;20;62%;6%;4

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;3;-5;A thick cloud cover;6;-3;SW;1;46%;59%;1

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;16;6;Clouds and sun;18;1;NNE;16;56%;71%;4

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;34;27;Hazy sun;33;27;NNW;11;61%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A shower in the p.m.;26;15;A t-storm in spots;25;16;NNE;12;75%;75%;13

New York, United States;Inc. clouds;8;3;Bit of rain, snow;9;2;NNE;8;58%;58%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A heavy p.m. t-storm;21;12;Couple of t-storms;20;13;SW;13;64%;64%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;5;2;Snow and sleet;4;0;SW;21;82%;80%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;15;6;Sunny;20;11;SSE;8;43%;1%;8

Oslo, Norway;Rain/snow showers;4;-1;Clouds and sun;6;-3;NNE;11;57%;1%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy, cold;3;-4;Cloudy;5;-4;SW;14;49%;12%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;29;25;Brief showers;29;25;NNW;16;80%;93%;4

Panama City, Panama;Periods of sun;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;WNW;13;71%;77%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;A morning shower;30;23;ENE;15;75%;60%;11

Paris, France;A shower or two;15;10;A shower;15;7;E;13;67%;62%;4

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;23;14;Partly sunny;20;12;S;15;52%;5%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, pleasant;35;24;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;S;8;52%;42%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;N;17;81%;62%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;35;22;An afternoon shower;34;21;NW;9;43%;46%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, warmer;22;9;Periods of sun, mild;20;9;ESE;17;55%;44%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;18;5;A shower in the p.m.;19;5;SW;28;65%;70%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;20;12;Periods of rain;18;12;ESE;11;74%;98%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Partly sunny;17;12;W;28;68%;85%;4

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;28;24;Showers;28;23;SE;13;82%;98%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;6;3;A shower or two;8;6;SE;24;66%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;19;6;Cooler;9;1;ENE;12;77%;27%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Mostly sunny, nice;28;22;ENE;9;66%;7%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;32;22;A t-storm in spots;33;20;NNW;18;32%;63%;7

Rome, Italy;Cooler;16;9;Partly sunny;20;10;WSW;13;69%;44%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;17;0;Clearing and cooler;6;-2;NE;17;62%;1%;3

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;21;12;Cooler;16;10;W;12;81%;32%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sun and clouds;27;18;Mostly cloudy;27;18;ENE;11;66%;39%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;28;24;A shower in places;28;24;ESE;25;70%;69%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;19;Humid with some sun;24;19;NW;7;88%;77%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;25;10;Partly sunny;24;10;NW;7;31%;18%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;23;9;Thickening clouds;23;11;SW;6;55%;66%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sun and some clouds;29;22;Partly sunny, nice;29;22;NE;13;66%;72%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;13;9;Cold with rain;10;7;WNW;14;83%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;17;10;Rain;14;8;S;17;66%;91%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;16;6;Sun and clouds, nice;22;10;SW;21;44%;84%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunny and warmer;26;17;Sunny and very warm;28;17;S;20;55%;4%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Sun and clouds, warm;33;26;A shower in places;32;27;ENE;11;73%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Brilliant sunshine;25;7;Partly sunny, warm;24;8;SSE;9;55%;33%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;29;24;Some sun, a shower;29;24;E;27;70%;76%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;9;0;Partly sunny;6;-1;NE;16;51%;0%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;31;19;Not as warm;24;19;NNE;14;60%;44%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny, warm;30;20;SE;9;43%;28%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;18;0;Cooler;5;-1;ENE;20;65%;0%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;18;8;Partly sunny;17;5;N;13;49%;25%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Areas of low clouds;18;8;Low clouds breaking;17;5;ENE;14;56%;12%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sun and some clouds;22;13;Clouds and sun, nice;21;13;ESE;11;26%;4%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;20;14;A t-storm in spots;19;13;S;14;59%;83%;6

Tirana, Albania;Sun and some clouds;24;11;Sun and some clouds;24;12;ENE;8;49%;13%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;19;9;Mostly sunny;18;12;S;14;39%;5%;8

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy and cold;3;-2;An afternoon shower;5;0;N;13;59%;47%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, cooler;21;14;Clouds and sun;27;19;ESE;21;46%;7%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;Mostly cloudy;21;12;E;16;58%;30%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers around;13;-6;Snow;6;-4;S;18;40%;52%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;14;10;Spotty showers;12;7;SSE;15;62%;95%;2

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warm;24;11;Clouds and sun;19;8;ESE;20;57%;27%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun, nice;32;20;Mostly sunny;37;24;ESE;7;44%;7%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;21;8;Periods of sun, mild;19;4;NE;8;67%;44%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;26;10;A p.m. t-storm;25;10;SE;7;55%;81%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;15;10;Very windy, rain;11;8;S;50;85%;96%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;36;25;Sunshine and warm;38;24;WSW;9;41%;28%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, pleasant;23;6;Mild with some sun;21;7;NE;8;34%;14%;5

