Moroccan knife attacker trial starts in Finland

By  Associated Press
2018/04/09 18:09

Suspect Moroccan man Abderrahman Bouanane sits in court accused of two murders and 8 murder attempts with terrorist intent, in Turku, Finland, on Mond

Injured victim Hassan Zubier from Sweden talks before entering the court for the trial of Moroccan Abderrahman Bouanane accused of two murders and 8 m

HELSINKI (AP) — A trial has opened in Finland in the case of a Moroccan asylum seeker and alleged Islamic State sympathizer charged with fatally stabbing two people and wounding eight others in August.

Abderrahman Bouanane was led handcuffed on Monday into a makeshift courtroom in a prison in Turku, the southwestern Finnish city where the Aug. 18 attack took place.

State Prosecutor Hannu Koistinen has charged Bouanane, born in 1994, with two counts of terror-related murder and eight counts of attempted murder with a terror-related motive, the first terror-related charges issued in Finland.

Police said in February that Bouanane identified strongly with IS and that the attack was motivated largely by hatred after heavy bombardments by the Western-led coalition in Syria last year.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for Bouanane.