AEC issues list of potentially irradiated buildings in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Is your house tainted by radioactive tailings? Taiwan's Atomic Energy Council (AEC) on Monday released a list of buildings which are potentially irradiated. If your house is on the list, find a qualified radiation inspector to determine if it is safe to live there.

According to the list, 28 buildings in Taipei, 51 in New Taipei, and 33 in Taoyuan are considered potentially tainted, and these property owners have also yet to complete the requested inspections to clear worries. The council urged owners of the listed properties to conduct the inspections to make sure the properties are safe, and to mail the hard copy of the inspection report issued by qualified radiation physicists to the council.

The mailing address is: 5F, No. 80, Sec. 1, Cheng-gong Rd., Yonghe District, New Taipei City 234, Taiwan.

For the full list of potentially tainted buildings in Taipei City, New Taipei, Taoyuan, please go to the AEC website.