Rumors about HTC rolling out U12 appear in Taiwanese media reports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Rumors about HTC rolling out its new flagship mobile phone, HTC U12+, in May and about the new phone’s specifications have appeared in Taiwan’s media reports.

A mobile phone accessory supplier, iCCUPY (黑占科技) has put out several models of screen protective films and protective covers for HTC U12+, according to media reports. There is a dual-lens front camera, a sensor and an audio jack on top of the screen, while on the rear of the phone, there are dual cameras, surrounded by a sensor, a fill light, and a microphone on three sides, as well as a fingerprint sensor positioned just below the camera module. .

The new high-end mobile phone is also rumored to be equipped with the large 6” WQHD+ LCD screen with an 18:9 ratio, an 8MP dual-lens front camera and a rear 16MP main camera and 12MP second camera on the back, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM, 3420 mAh battery capacity, and the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system that supports the second generation HTC Edge Sense technology.

Besides U12+, HTC is rumored to put out U12 Life after U12+ hits the market.