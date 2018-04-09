Tiny Djibouti aiming to be global military, shipping power

DJIBOUTI (AP) — Djibouti, an arid Horn of Africa nation with less than 1 million inhabitants, has become a military outpost for China, France, Italy and Japan, with that nation's first overseas base since World War II. Other powers including Saudi Arabia have expressed interest in the strategic location across the Bab el-Mandeb strait from the Arabian Peninsula and on one of the world's busiest shipping corridors.

The Associated Press visited the country that's home to the only permanent U.S. military base in Africa and China's first overseas military base as Djibouti hopes to turn its key location on one of the world's busiest shipping lanes into an economic power. One official calls the largely Muslim nation a model of stability in an otherwise volatile region.