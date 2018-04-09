Gold Medal for Lo Hsiao-yuan in Manila 2018 Asia Cup

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Taiwanese athlete Lo Hsiao-yuan(羅筱媛) clinches gold in the Manila 2018 Asia Cup Stage 2 World Ranking Event in the Recurve Bow Womens' category.

In the Recurve Bow Men's Category, South Korea's athlete Kim Kang Hyun defeated Taiwan's Tang Chih-chun in the finals.

Taiwan's head coach Ni Da-zhi mentioned in the interview with Central News Agency after the competition that he hopes that the more experienced athletes who have previously participated in other major tournaments, namely Lei Chien-ying and Tan Ya-ting could guide Lo before the 2018 Asian Games.