Winners of Filipino rap battle in northern Taiwan selected

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The winners of a rap battle held on Sunday (April 8) were officially announced at the competition held in Taoyuan's Zhongli District, according to event organizer and head of Alpha Martial Eagles Production (AMEP), Allan Viray.

The winner of Sunday's event in Zhongli, titled The Laklakan Series Volume 1 Lokal Artist Rap Battle + Open Mic Session, included Ace J, Kenrick, Joey Write, Rzone, Kevin J and DJ. There was actually a tie between Kevin J and DJ.

The following is the list match-ups and outcomes:

Ace J defeated Menor De Edad

Kenrick defeated Lady Beb

Joey Write defeated Ray

Rzone defeated Diablo

Kevin J tied with DJ



Viray takes selfie with crowd at event. (Photo by Allan Viray)

Viray said that this time around, all of the participants were "first-timers," meaning that they participated in a battle rap for the first time on stage. Viray said that he promoted the event to help more Filipino battle emcees emerge in Taiwan.

Each winner was declared by a panel of five to seven judges with a background in hip hop and battle rap. All six winners will next go on to face professional FlipTop battle league winners from the Philippines Sinio and Shernan, as well as four other artists, at Laklakan 2 in July, which will also likely be held again in Zhongli.