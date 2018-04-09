Iranian president lashes out at US as Iran marks Nuclear Day

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's president has lashed out at the United States as Iran marked "National Nuclear Day," dedicated to the country's achievements in nuclear technology.

Hassan Rouhani says despite its attempts, the U.S. "failed to destroy" the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers. The agreement set caps on Iran's nuclear enrichment program in exchange for relief from international sanctions.

Rouhani also reaffirmed his commitment to the deal and said Iran would not be the first to violate it. State TV broadcast his speech live on Monday.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly described the agreement as "bad." He re-certified the deal in January but said the U.S. wouldn't do the same in May.

Rouhani also unveiled some new nuclear achievements, including a centrifuge used in the oil industry and a laser spectrometer.