Taiwan's Eva Air ranked 5th among the world's top 10 airlines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan's EVA Air achieved a rank of fifth among world's 10 best airlines by TripAdvisor, the travel review site announced Monday.

Among the world's top 10 airlines, Singapore Airlines nabbed first place, followed by Air New Zealand (2), Emirates (3), Japan Airlines (JAL) (4), EVA Air (5), Southwest Airlines (6), Jet2.com (7), Qatar Airways (8), Azul (9), and Korean Air (10).

EVA Air also made the top 10 list in the categories of the Asia's 10 best airlines, Asia's best business class and Asia's best premium economy.

Taiwan's China Airlines was also among the list of Business Class winners, nabbing the award for its "ergonomics and thoughtful decor," according to the website.

EVA Air President Clay Sun (孫嘉明) said that the company has been dedicated to better flying experience and safety, and it's a great honor to be recognized by the world's travelers. Sun also mentioned the plan of introducing new Boeing air craft in the second half of the year and next year to deliver excellent customer service.

The winners were selected from among more than 550 airlines around the world using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of airline reviews and ratings submitted by travelers worldwide on TripAdvisor Flights during the period between February 2017 and February 2018, according to media reports.