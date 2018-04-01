President Tsai optimistic about post-Brexit Taiwan-UK relations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the United Kingdom prepares for the next few months of Brexit negotiations, and begins forming new trade relationships with nations outside of the European Bloc, President Tsai Ing-wen is optimistic about the future relationship between Britain and Taiwan.



Speaking at the Presidential Office with the British Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for International Trade, Graham Stuart, on April 9, President Tsai said she believes Brexit will provide Taiwan and Britain with an opportunity to enhance bilateral relations and strengthen business ties with one another.

Speaking on the close relationship and strengthening ties between the two countries Tsai mentioned the recent establishment of a direct flight route from Taipei to London, and the large number of Taiwanese visitors to the UK each year, and vice versa, each averaging about 100,000 people per year reports CNA.

President Tsai also remarked on the important investments that British companies have made in Taiwan, especially in the crucial industries targeted by the “Five plus Two” industrial innovation project of the Tsai government. The UK is also the largest destination for Taiwanese investment in Europe, and a major partner of the country.



Starting from last year, the two countries agreed to new fixed annual trade talks to discuss important issues in areas of agriculture, renewable energy and financial services, and to strengthen bilateral economic ties.

The President said she is looking forward to building on the already close relationship with the UK, and after Brexit has been completed, she expressed her hope that Taiwan and Britain will maintain strong economic ties and they could create more potential business opportunities for one another.