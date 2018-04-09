Taiwanese 12-year-old girl wins Stack Out Challenge in Orlando 

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- 12-year-old Taiwanese girl Chen Qian-jing clinches 6 Gold medals and 1 Silver in World Sport Stacking Championships. Also, she clinches first place in the Stack Out Challenge.

Chen is the first Taiwanese to win the Stack Out Challenge Champion.

Also, Taiwan's Stacking Sweetheart Chang Yu-ting attained three gold medals for individual events. She is the record holder for three individual events in the 7-8-year-old category. She paired with Lin Tzu-yu to break the world record for the 10-year-old doubles event, and the Taiwan Lions broke the world record for the 10-year-old Team Relay Event.