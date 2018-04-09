Taiwan and UK set to collaborate on green energy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Graham Stuart, British minister for investment at the Department for International Trade, arrived in Taiwan Monday for a two-day visit intended to strengthen the bilateral relations between Taiwan and the U.K.

During a meeting at the Presidential Office on Monday morning, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) told the U.K. minister that as Britain was pursuing new trade relationships with other countries after Brexit, she hoped Taiwan and the U.K. could increase their exchanges and strengthen mutual partnership.

Referring to the interactions and collaboration between Taiwan and the U.K. on green energy, finance, and agriculture over the past two decades, the president said the two countries had made solid progress and that with the foundation of such collaboration, the two could work to build a closer and deeper relationship.

Following the meeting with the president, Stuart, joined by Taiwan’s Minister of Economic Affairs Shen Jong-Chin (沈榮津), witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the British Office Taipei (BOT) and the Taiwan Offshore Wind Turbine Foundation and Marine Engineering Association on cooperation in the field of offshore wind-farms.

Stuart said, “The UK has a vast amount of offshore wind industry knowledge and expertise to share, including how to develop a local supply chain, which quite rightly is of great importance to Taiwan.”

“The key areas for cooperation are early stage development, design, engineering, installation support, operation, and maintenance,” said the British minister, adding “We stand ready to support Taiwan’s offshore projects at every stage of its development and life cycle.”

The minister will visit the YesHealth iFarm in Taoyuan County on Tuesday where the county mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) will join him, according to BOT.

Prior to the trip to the farm, Stuart will also have a short rendezvous with Eugene Chien (簡又新), former Taiwan foreign minister and sitting chairman of Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy, and Yang Liu Li-chu (楊劉麗珠), director at the Cycling Life Style Foundation, to promote environmentally friendly transport systems.