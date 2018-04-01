Taiwanese delegation shines at Intl. Inventions Salon in Moscow, Russia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The ingenuity and hard work of Taiwanese students at the 21st Moscow International Inventions and Innovative Technology Salon was recognized by international audience, with the Taiwan delegation receiving an impressive total of 19 gold medals, 19 silver, four bronze and eight special awards at the event.



The incredible showing of ingenuity and engineering skill reflects the emphasis that Taiwan as a country places on developing critical technologies and world class talent. From among delegations representing 27 countries during the 4 day event in Moscow, Taiwan received the second highest number of awards, with only the host nation of Russia claiming more medals.

One groups from the National Chin-Yi University of Technology, led by professor Weng Guoliang (翁國亮) developed a “Water Resource Conversion System” which uses water to convert excess heat absorbed by buildings into electricity, and also serves as a storage system. The project received one gold and one special award.

One cooperative project between students from Taiwan and Malawi, earned Taiwan one of its gold medals.

Three students from a Buddhist institution in Malawai; Mnyanya Joseph, Sadi Sadik, Mindano Lowsan, and Taiwanese student Huang Jianzheng (黃健彰) from Yunlin’s Transworld University formed the “Malawi Taiwan Dream Team” and developed a “voice controlled farm equipment system,” controlled and monitored by a smartphone app.



The project, designed to make watering crops more efficient and help conserve important resources like water received one gold medal and one special award.



Other gold medal projects included one a group of high school students from Taipei Fuxing Private School, who created a motorcycle throttle and handle system intended to reduce accidents on scooters and cycles.

Another gold medal was awarded to Liu Junfu (劉君帷) from Chung Hua University’s Department of Industrial Design. Liu designed a customizable Face Mask Scanning and Printing device. With the device, users can create beauty masks perfectly matched to their facial shape and size, and also formulated to their own skin condition.

According to Liberty Times, other gold medals were awarded to a team from the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology for a special tag that can be used to prove the authenticity of products like wine and liquor. The radio-frequency anti-counterfeiting label can be used to ensure the authenticity of products like wine, liquor, or high-end products packaged in sealed containers.

Taiwan News would like to congratulate the Taiwanese students and engineers for their hard work and success at the 21st Moscow International Inventions and Innovative Technology Salon.