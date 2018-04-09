BC-GLF--Masters Leaders Cards

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/09 14:27
Sunday
Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Georgia
Yardage: 7,435 yards. Par: 72.
Final
Par out 454 343 454-36
Patrick Reed 553 344 354-36
Rickie Fowler 454 353 443-35
Jordan Spieth 344 333 443-31
Jon Rahm 443 443 354-34
Cameron Smith 354 443 454-36
Bubba Watson 454 433 453-35
Henrik Stenson 354 344 355-36
Rory McIlroy 445 253 464-37

Par in 443 545 344-36-72—288
Patrick Reed 452 535 344-35-71—273
Rickie Fowler 442 444 343-32-67—274
Jordan Spieth 442 444 245-33-64—275
Jon Rahm 443 436 344-35-69—277
Cameron Smith 342 434 334-30-66—279
Bubba Watson 543 345 244-34-69—279
Henrik Stenson 444 444 343-34-70—279
Rory McIlroy 453 455 344-37-74—279