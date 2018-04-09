BC-GLF--Masters Leaders Cards,0140
Masters Leaders Cards
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
Yardage: 7,435 yards. Par: 72.
|Sunday
|Augusta National Golf Club
|Augusta, Georgia
|Final
|Par out
|454
|343
|454-36
|Patrick Reed
|553
|344
|354-36
|Rickie Fowler
|454
|353
|443-35
|Jordan Spieth
|344
|333
|443-31
|Jon Rahm
|443
|443
|354-34
|Cameron Smith
|354
|443
|454-36
|Bubba Watson
|454
|433
|453-35
|Henrik Stenson
|354
|344
|355-36
|Rory McIlroy
|445
|253
|464-37
|Par in
|443
|545
|344-36-72—288
|Patrick Reed
|452
|535
|344-35-71—273
|Rickie Fowler
|442
|444
|343-32-67—274
|Jordan Spieth
|442
|444
|245-33-64—275
|Jon Rahm
|443
|436
|344-35-69—277
|Cameron Smith
|342
|434
|334-30-66—279
|Bubba Watson
|543
|345
|244-34-69—279
|Henrik Stenson
|444
|444
|343-34-70—279
|Rory McIlroy
|453
|455
|344-37-74—279