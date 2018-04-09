Twinings Tea entering Taiwan's Convenience Stores

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Taiwan's chain convenience store Family Mart(全家便利商店) announced today(April 9) that they are collaborating with World famous tea brand Twinings.

With Twinings Classic Earl Grey Tea as the base for the drinks, Family Mart will introduce 4 different flavored tea on April 11, namely Earl Grey Lemon Tea, Four Red Fruits Tea, Hot Classic Earl Grey Tea and Hot Classic Four Red Fruit Tea. They will be sold across the 3100 Family Mart convenience stores across Taiwan.

Family Mart's Let's Café's collaboration with Twinings targets young women aged 25 to 45 years old and young women, they will also introduce exclusive earl-yellow and berry-pink to-go cups, to allow the ladies to take photos and upload it to social media platforms.

There will be specific Family Mart outlets that provide an exclusive area for people to take photos and upload for three months, namely the CTS Outlet(華視店- No. 26, Lane 116, Guangfu South Road, Da'an District, Taipei), Dun Xin Outlet (敦新店- 1F, No. 5 ,Lane 112, Ren Ai Road Section 4 Da'An District, Taipei City), Ming Yao Outlet (明曜店- No. 34 Lane 151, Ren Ai Road Section 4 Da'An District, Taipei City).

Also, the first 200 customers on the first day of the launch who go to the outlets mentioned above will have a complimentary Twinings drink.