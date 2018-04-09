  1. Home
  2. World

National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/09 13:31
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
z-Toronto 58 22 .725
x-Boston 54 26 .675 4
x-Philadelphia 50 30 .625 8
New York 28 52 .350 30
Brooklyn 27 53 .338 31
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
x-Miami 43 37 .538
x-Washington 42 38 .525 1
Charlotte 35 46 .432
Orlando 24 56 .300 19
Atlanta 24 57 .296 19½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 49 31 .613
x-Indiana 48 33 .593
x-Milwaukee 43 37 .538 6
Detroit 38 42 .475 11
Chicago 27 53 .338 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 64 16 .800
San Antonio 46 34 .575 18
New Orleans 46 34 .575 18
Dallas 24 57 .296 40½
Memphis 22 58 .275 42
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
x-Portland 48 32 .600
x-Utah 47 33 .588 1
Oklahoma City 46 34 .575 2
Minnesota 45 35 .563 3
Denver 45 35 .563 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
y-Golden State 58 23 .716
L.A. Clippers 42 38 .525 15½
L.A. Lakers 34 46 .425 23½
Sacramento 26 54 .325 31½
Phoenix 20 61 .247 38

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

___

Saturday's Games

Denver 134, L.A. Clippers 115

Milwaukee 115, New York 102

Brooklyn 124, Chicago 96

New Orleans 126, Golden State 120

Oklahoma City 108, Houston 102

San Antonio 116, Portland 105

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 112, Boston 106

Indiana 123, Charlotte 117

Philadelphia 109, Dallas 97

Memphis 130, Detroit 117

Toronto 112, Orlando 101

Utah 112, L.A. Lakers 97

Golden State 117, Phoenix 100

Monday's Games

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Brooklyn at Boston, 8 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

New York at Cleveland, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 8 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at Portland, 10:30 p.m.