Taiwanese parkour coach criticized for training at heritage site 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese parkour coach, surnamed Han (韓), posted a video via social media two days ago of him training at a heritage site, the Longteng Bridge pier remains in Western Taiwan, now his "pas cool" (not cool) video may potentially lead to criminal charges, according to the Tourism Bureau.

The Longteng Bridge, located in Sanyi Township of Miaoli County, was built in 1906 for railways. Yet, subsequent earthquakes in 1935 and 1999 damaged the bridge beyond repair and caused several masonry arches to collapse.

The Longteng Bridge pier remains were placed on the list of Taiwan's Cultural Heritage Assets in 2003.

The video posted by Han himself shows that he attempted to climb up the piers and perform back flips from the structure as part of his parkour exercise.

The county’s Tourism Bureau told Central News Agency on Monday that if Han’s actions are proven to have damaged the pier remains, he could face six months to five years of imprisonment or a fine of up to NT$20 million.

Lin Yen-fu (林彥甫), commissioner of the Tourism Bureau, said he was saddened after watching Han's video.

Lin said he would start a probe into Han's actions with the committee of the cultural heritage preservation.

"If the investigation concludes that the pier remains were further damaged because of Han's parkour exercise, we will prosecute him for violating the Cultural Heritage Preservation Act," added Lin.

Han’s social media account has since received criticism from the public, according to Apple Daily. Some netizens blamed him for potentially damaging the heritage site. However, Han addressed the criticisms by arguing “the bridge is more solid than me.”