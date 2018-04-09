Tourism Bureau pushes 'diving in Taiwan' at Asia Dive Expo in Singapore

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan is best known for its beautiful coastline among international tourists, but only a few know that the island country is also a perfect destination for diving.

Trust Lin (林信任), head of the Taiwan Visitors Association, Singapore Office, told reporters at the ADEX- Asia Dive Expo, which ran from April 6 to 8, that Taiwan is a good place for diving thanks to its geographical advantage and the bureau is promoting diving tourism in hopes of increasing tourists' length of stay and spending when in Taiwan.

In addition to the Taiwan Visitors Association, four Taiwanese diving business operators also joined the trade show in Singapore, including Divecube Hotel, which owns Asia's deepest diving pool, Taiwan Dive Center in Pingtung, a diving accessory vendor Uspc in Yungho of New Taipei City, and SeaDiving, a local diving travel agency.

During the show, Taiwan tourism mascot OhBear was present decked out in scuba gear at the Taiwan Pavilion to promote diving in Taiwan.