Trump weighs response after "sick" Syria attack

By JONATHAN LEMIRE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/09 12:26

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is preparing to meet with his senior military leadership as he weighs options for responding to an apparent chemical attack in Syria.

The Saturday attack killed women and children and led Trump to denounce Syrian President Bashar Assad as an "animal" and deliver a rare personal criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin, an Assad supporter.

As Washington worked to verify the claim by Syrian opposition activists that poison gas was used, Trump tweeted Sunday that there would be a "big price to pay" for resorting to outlawed weapons of mass destruction.

Among those Trump will consult as he considers his response: his new national security adviser, John Bolton, whose first day on the job is Monday.

The attack killed at least 40 people. Assad's government denies responsibility.