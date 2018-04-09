With markets anxious, Trump downplays fears of trade fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Investors across the globe are bracing for uncertain markets as President Donald Trump tries to downplay fears of a trade dispute between the U.S. and China.

Trump is suggesting that Beijing will ease trade barriers "because it is the right thing to do" and that the economic superpowers can settle the escalating conflict.

But as Trump tries to project confidence that a dispute that has rattled financial markets, consumers and businesses can be soon resolved, his top economic advisers are offering mixed messages as to the best approach with China.

Beijing has threatened to retaliate if Washington follows through with its proposed tariffs.

Trump hasn't explained why, amid a week of economic saber-rattling between the two countries that shook global markets, he feels confident a deal can be made.