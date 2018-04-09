Taiwan outperforms China in Asian Competitiveness annual report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - In a competitiveness report issued by a side event at the China-dominated Boao Forum, Taiwan has been ranked fourth for the seventh consecutive year, while China is ranked ninth.

The report, titled "Asian Competitiveness Annual Report 2018," was released at a press event of the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) annual conference, which runs from April 8 to 11, according to Xinhua Net.

Founded by China in 2001, the BFA is an organization that hosts high-level forums for leaders from government, business and academia in Asia and other continents to discuss and exchange ideas over economic and social issues.

Despite being the world's second largest economy, China was evaluated as being less competitive than its neighboring countries, including the perennial winner Singapore, followed by Hong Kong (2), South Korea (3), Taiwan (4), Australia (5), Israel (6), Japan (7), New Zealand (8), China (9), and Bahrain (10).

However, China nabbed first place in terms of economic vitality in the report, which was followed by Hong Kong (2), Kuwait (3), Qatar (4), and Singapore (5).

Taiwan, along with South Korea, Singapore, Israel and New Zealand, outperformed in human capital and innovation capability in the report.

The report said that the Asian economy remains one of the major engines driving world economic growth.