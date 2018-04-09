Taoist temple staff in Taiwan attends church service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Conflicts stemming from faith often cause loss of lives and property, but sometimes religious differences can end up nurturing reconciliation and friendship.

In Haibu village, a small and quiet fishing community located in a suburb of Kaohsiung City, a group of locals gathered together last Sunday morning in front of the Hai Po Church, listening to the pastor’s sermon and praying with their heads low, reported Central News Agency.

Among the dozens of attendees, however, more than 10 people were members of the nearby Hai Shan Temple.

The presence of these Taoist followers was a gesture of reconciliation with the church after a conflict occurred between the two groups weeks ago.

On March 18, the Hai Shan Temple began a procession touring the village as part of the Miaohui event (literally the temple fair).

When the temple troupes paraded past the Hai Po Church, “under the god’s order” they broke into the church where they started performances and lit fireworks.

The sudden trespass and commotion shocked the church members. Fortunately, after the District Office’s mediation, the management of both the temple and the church decided to resolve the incident peacefully.

As a result, Deputy Director of the Hai Shan Temple Liu Tien-min (劉天明) made a formal apology to the church on Sunday and donated NT$120,000 on behalf of the temple. The donation will go to non-profit organizations working for the disabled as well as abused women and children, reports CNA.

Liu and other members of the temple also joined the Sunday services, during which Pastor Wu Dien-lin (吳典林) talked about how “different understanding leads to different results.”

Wu said he hoped the attendees, despite holding different religious views, would “try to learn what they have refused to learn and accept what they have refused to accept.”

Wu also invited the temple members to join community projects with the church members in the future.

Liu said the incident was the result of different religious cultures, and promised that it would not happen again.