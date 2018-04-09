Su Tseng-chang considering bid to run in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former Taipei County Magistrate Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) has yet to confirm whether or not he will run for New Taipei mayor, after meeting with a top aide to the President Monday afternoon.

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chu (陳菊), who confirmed her new role as Secretary-General to the President, Monday visited Su to persuade him to run for the mayoral election in New Taipei, the only one of the country’s six special municipalities not currently governed by the Democratic Progressive Party.

On Monday afternoon at the office of the Eball Foundation, where Su takes a leading role, there was a heavy media presence all waiting to hear whether or not he would run in the upcoming local election. A scheduled visit by Chen, which reportedly lasted for 40 minutes, has been seen as a push by DPP Chairperson and President Tsai Ing-wen to encourage Su to join the New Taipei mayoral race.

Su however, has yet to nod his head after Chen's visit, saying the race is important for the party and he will give the issue thorough consideration before making a decision.

All of Taiwan will hold local elections on November 24, and since the New Taipei City Mayor and KMT member Eric Liluan Chu (朱立倫) is reaching the end of his second and final term, both the KMT and DPP are looking for new contenders. Former national police chief Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜), who served as vice mayor the past few years, recently won the Kuomintang primary to be its candidate in the upcoming New Taipei City mayoral election, while the DPP has yet to announce its candidate for the election.

People close to Su's camp told UDN that Su will announce his decision very soon.

New Taipei City was previously known as Taipei County before 2010, and is home to more than 3.5 million residents, which is the largest constituency on the island. Su became magistrate of Taipei County in 1997 and won the re-election in 2001. He served in that capacity until being appointed Premier in 2004 by then-President Chen Shui-bian.

President Tsai Ing-wen reportedly is going to meet Su in person on Thursday, April 12, to pave the way for his mayoral campaign. Earlier media reports indicated that Tsai met other potential contenders, including former Premier Yu Shyi-kun (游錫堃) and two legislators within the party on Saturday, allegedly to discourage them from running, in favor of Su.